Kate Middleton's speech style echoes that of Princess Diana?

Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana while addressing the public

Kate Middleton tries to channel Princess Diana while addressing the public, according to speech expert and voiceover artist Jon Briggs.



Talking to Daily Express, Briggs revealed, "The Royals are generally pretty adept at talking to complete strangers - it goes with the territory. But these sorts of conversations pre-Covid were generally not seen or heard a great deal."



Comparing Kate with Diana, he added, ""Kate will adopt a listening position. Her head is slightly tilted to one side, much like William's mother Princess Diana used to do.

"It's a position that says 'I'm interested and listening to you - and ensuring that you know my status doesn't get in the way of this conversation.'"

He continued, "Her style of speech echoes that of Princess Diana, and she and Sophie Wessex as younger female royals sound most alike. Generationally there is much less difference between the two of them than say Princess Anne or the Queen."