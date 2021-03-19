close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

Katie Price, Carl Woods hint at expecting their first baby

Fri, Mar 19, 2021
Katie Price, Carl Woods hint at expecting their first baby

Former glamour model Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods appeared to confirm they are expecting their first child.

This would be Katie’s sixth child—and the first with Carl Woods.

Katie, 42 turned to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of herself cradling her baby bump to hint at she is pregnant.

She wrote in the caption of the pictures "Happy and healthy it’s the best feeling ever I thank @carljwoods for being part of me x"

The former Love Island star commented beneath her post, "My dolly," followed by heart emoji.

The recent posts have convinced fans she is expecting her first child with Carl.

Carl also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same photos of Katie with heart emoji.

Carl and Katie began dating last year.

