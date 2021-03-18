close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor Engin Altan pays tribute to war heroes on Martyrs' Day.

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Turkish nation on Thursday  commemorated the 106th Canakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day.

Actor Engin Altan also took to social media to pay tribute to Turkish soldiers who embraced martyrdom during Gallipoli Campaign in World War I.

Taking to Instagram, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star shared a picture of Turkish flag and soldiers and wrote, "To all our martyrs with respect and gratitude.".

Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most ferocious battles 105 years ago in the Gallipoli Campaign in Ottoman Turkey during World War I.

During the campaign Britain, France and Russia, sought to weaken the Ottoman Empire, one of the Central Powers, by taking control of the Turkish straits

Latest News

More From Entertainment