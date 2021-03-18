BTS’s Suga sheds light on future plans after 2021 Grammy loss

BTS’s Suga recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his future dreams for the group following a brutal Grammy snub.

The future prediction expert got candid about his hopes on the V Live app and during one of his live streams Suga detailed his desire for the group to sing at the 2021 Super Bowl.

In his short by effective statement, Suga answered the fan question with riveting excitement and was quoted saying, “Do I want to perform at the Super Bowl next year? I’d like to, but we’ll have to be invited. We can’t do it just because we want to.”