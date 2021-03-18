close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face wrath for leaking talks with Charles to the press

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Prince Charles regrets making the effort of reconnecting with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out for telling their friend Gayle King how 'unproductive' their talks with Prince Charles was. 

Due to this, the Prince of Wales regrets making the effort of reconnecting with the distraught couple, according to actress Lorraine Kelly.

Speaking to the Mirror's Russell Myers, Lorraine said, "That was the thing, it was supposed to be private. I am baffled as to why that would be out there. And another claim that's come - as we saw - was Prince Charles refusing to take Prince Harry's calls. Maybe he's now thinking 'Maybe I shouldn't have taken that call?' I don't know!" she said adding, "What's going on?!"

Myers responded saying, "Not only did we have the Queen trying to take the wind out of everyone's sails last week, temper it down somewhat, by saying 'We're going to deal with it, but we're going to deal with it in-house.

"Now, this isn't going to do anyone any favours - Harry and Meghan are going to Gayle King and potentially leaking those sorts of stories, it's not going to do anyone's relationships any good. But as you said, there have been reports that Prince Charles wasn't taking Harry's calls - now, perhaps this was about Harry asking for more money.

