Jennifer Lopez wanted to split with Alex Rodriguez since the past 6 months

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her partner Alex Rodriguez have taken over the headlines as their relationship hit the rocks.



Despite the news of them having trouble in paradise only just hit the headlines, recent reports claim that the Hustlers actor had been contemplating calling off her engagement since the past few months.

A grapevine close to Lopez revealed that Madison LeCroy’s affair with Rodriguez is not what led to them having issues.

"Madison has no bearing on the rough patch," said the source to People.

"She's been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months,” added the insider.

The source further explained: "They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day."

Multiple other insiders revealed to the outlet that the pair’s honeymoon phase ended while they were quarantining.

“The past few days were upsetting and stressful. She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together,” the source said.