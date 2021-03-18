Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had second plan about their interview if Prince Philip died

Gayle King has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan would have postponed their explosive interview with Oprah if 'something had happened' to Prince Philip whilst he was in hospital.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused by some critics of being insensitive by airing their tell-all interview with Oprah this month whilst Harry’s grandfather was in hospital with health issues.



Gayle, while speaking on her SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, revealed: “Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Phillip went into the hospital. If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But a lot of people have raised that point.”



The most points of the couple's interview was filmed before the Duke of Edinburgh went into hospital in February. While, the rest took place at Harry and Meghan’s home .

According to Meghan, she had received a phone call that morning informing her of Philip’s hospitalisation. The 39-year-old former actress immediately phoned the Queen to make sure everything was okay.

Piers Morgan - who recently quit 'GMB' after his comments received thousands of complaints - was among those who lambasted the Meghan and Harry for the timing of the interview.