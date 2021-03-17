Pakistan should use precaution-based slogan, not fear, for coronavirus campaigns: ministry

AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan should use a precaution-based slogan and not fear in its coronavirus prevention campaigns, the religious affairs ministry said in a statement issued Wednesday.



In its order to change the slogan for campaigns on protection against the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said the slogan should be changed from what appears to be an aggressive tone to one that promotes prevention.

The use of the "slogan 'Corona se darna nahi, larna hai [We have to fight the coronavirus pandemic, not be afraid of it]' for the purpose of media/social media campaign/reporting shall be avoided".



"Instead, the following words shall be used: 'Corona waba hai, ehtiyaat jis ki shifa'a hai [Coronavirus is a pandemic and its cure is precaution]'," it advised.

Pakistan's coronavirus situation has become concerning especially after the positivity rate shot up 6.06% and the number of infection surpassed the 600,000 figure.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,351 new coronavirus infections and 61 deaths have been reported, bumping up the total number of cases and deaths to 612,315 and 13,656, respectively.