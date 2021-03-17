Virat Kohli secures top spot in ICC's new ODI ranking

Virat Kohli gestures towards stands after a match against West Indies. —AFP/File

Indian skipper secured the top spot in International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly updated list, with his teammate Rohit Sharma right behind him.



Meanwhile, the Indian skipper moved one position up to number five in the T20I rankings after scoring two back-to-back half-centuries against England in the ongoing five-match series in Ahmedabad.

His teammate KL Rahul, however, was demoted one place down to the fourth place, losing his spot to the Pakistani captain Babar Azam.

The top two T20I spots have been maintained by English batsman Dawid Malan and Australia skipper Aaron Finch, respectively.