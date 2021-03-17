'The Talk' hiatus extended after fresh allegations emerge against Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, her spokesperson said

Sharon Osbourne is currently being probed against allegations of racial abuse put forth by her co-workers at The Talk.



The 70-year-old singer is reportedly said to have a "history of racist language and bullying."

According to multiple sources, including the artist's The Talk co-host Leah Remini, Osbourne "would frequently refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as 'wonton' and 'slanty eyes.'"

The report also states Osbourne has been disrepectful, saying offensive homophobic stuff to former co-host, Sara Gilbert (who is a lesbian).

When approached for a comment, Osbourne's spokesperson said, "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host."

"For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name," they added.

"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature," the rep responded.