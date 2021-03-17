close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Queen Elizabeth relieved to have Philip back at Windsor Castle amid royal crisis

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021

Philip's arrival in the Palace will be a great support for the Queen who is battling against racism allegation

Queen Elizabeth is feeling relieved after Prince Philip got discharged from the hospital, and returned to Windsor Castle. 

As per a royal source, Prince Philip is "in good spirits" after reuniting with Queen Elizabeth.

In a brief statement to PEOPLE confirming he was back home at the castle, a palace spokesperson said, "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII's Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

According to royal insiders, Philip's arrival in the Palace will be a great support for the Queen who is battling against racism allegations, along with a number of other bombshell claims, put forth by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Sources say the Queen would have found some of the days she coped with the ongoing allegations as "lonely" without the man she calls her "strength and stay."

