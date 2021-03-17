close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom try to stay under the radar during Hawaii getaway

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021

Fans of Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry are starting to hear wedding bells  for the two after rumours  came afloat about their marriage recently. 

As she stepped out for a stroll, the Teenage Dream hit maker was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on her left ring finger during her outing with the Lord of the Rings star in Hawaii on Tuesday.

The lovebirds tried to keep themselves low-key with baseball hats and face masks.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was also photographed carrying the couple’s six-month-old daughter Daisy.

Bloom and Perry have been staying in Hawaii since the past month with the actor’s ten-year-old son Flynn—whom he co-parents with ex-Miranda Kerr—also accompanying them. 

