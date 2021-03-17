Trump believes Meghan Markle's run for president would pave his path to White House

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Meghan Markle should run for president in 2024 and it might give him a stronger feeling to run again.

Trump, in conversation with a media person, said that he is 'not a fan' of The Duchess of Sussex but that he hopes she would launch her rumored 2024 presidential run.

There are mounting speculations and claims that the former 'Suits' star may well decide to run for the US presidency in 2024 if Joe Biden decides he doesn't want a second term.



The former US President was asked in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo about his thoughts on a potential run for executive office by Meghan, following her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The former responded as saying: 'Well, I hope that happens because if that happened, then I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running.'

Trump went on to say: 'I’ve met with the queen and I think the queen is a tremendous person. And I’m not a fan of Meghan.'