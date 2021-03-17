Jennifer Aniston stuns onlookers as she gives a rare look at her casual style in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston mesmerised people as she gave a rare look at her casual style in Los Angeles, wearing a black sweater and skinny jeans.

The 'Friends' Alum was photographed while leaving a hair salon - which was likely her BFF Chris McMillan - after touching up to her famous tresses

Chris McMillan is the celebrity stylist who created the iconic - The Rachel - hairdo that stirred up a frenzy of copycat cuts back in the 1990s.



She was looking gorgeous in Black sweater and blue jeans . The star also wore a black and gray patterned mask, and white sneakers, accessorizing with a black purse and sunglasses.

The Brad Pitt's ex has been an icon to many when it comes to hairstyles since her days playing the role of Rachel Green on the legendary sitcom, Friends.

Jennifer Aniston, who is currently filming the second season of her Apple TV series, debuted primped tresses after a session with the famous hair stylist, who gave her the iconic The Rachel hairdo.