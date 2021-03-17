close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Jennifer Aniston stuns onlookers as she gives a rare look at her casual style in Los Angeles

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021

Jennifer Aniston mesmerised people as she  gave a rare look at her casual style in Los Angeles, wearing a black sweater and  skinny jeans.

The 'Friends' Alum was photographed while leaving a hair salon - which was likely her  BFF Chris McMillan - after touching  up to her famous tresses

Chris McMillan is the celebrity stylist who created the iconic - The Rachel - hairdo that stirred up a frenzy of copycat cuts back in the 1990s. 

She was looking gorgeous in Black sweater and blue jeans . The star also wore a black and gray patterned mask, and white sneakers,  accessorizing with a black purse and sunglasses.

The Brad Pitt's ex has been an icon to many when it comes to hairstyles since her days playing the role of Rachel Green on the legendary sitcom, Friends.

Jennifer Aniston, who is currently filming the second season of her Apple TV series, debuted primped tresses after a session with the famous hair stylist, who gave her the iconic The Rachel hairdo.

Latest News

More From Entertainment