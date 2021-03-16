Prince Philip discharged from hospital after four weeks of treatment

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has been discharged from hospital, after four weeks of treatment.



Prince Philip, 99 left a central London hospital on Tuesday, after four weeks of treatment, including a successful heart procedure.

He was photographed leaving the King Edward VII Hospital in a car.

Buckingham Palace was yet to confirm his discharge from the private hospital, where he has been recovering from what the palace has described as a "successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition".