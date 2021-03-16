Jamie Dornan's father, Dr Jim Dornan loses battle to COVID-19

Hollywood star Jamie Dornan, a renowned medical practitioner, succumbed to coronavirus on Monday, March 15.



Jim was a notable ostetrician and gynecologist, practicing in Ireland.

An Instagram post by the Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center of which he was president, said, "Everyone at NIPANC was saddened to read Jess Dornan's post telling us of her father's battle against Covid."

"Professor Jim Dornan is our President and a world renowned figure in the field of obstetrics. We know him for his unstinting support of NIPANC and our work to end the devastating effect of pancreatic cancer on so many families in our community," the statement added.

According to PEOPLE, Jim was also battling lymphocytic leukemia, which he was diagnosed with in 2005. He died while in the United Arab Emirates, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, Jamie is yet to comment on the sad demise of his father.