'How I Met Your Mother': Fans demand a reboot after cast photo goes viral

The much-loved sitcom How I Met Your Mother made headlines after the show's fans sparked calls for a reboot following a recent cast photo that came afloat.
Star of the show Alyson Hannigan who played Lily for nine seasons shared a photo on Instagram with the entire cast present including the Karate Kid stars, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.
Hannigan's post soon sparked calls for a reunion as fans bombarded the comment section with requests of a reboot.
“We’re all ready for a reboot that lasts another 7 seasons,” said one user.
“If only they could reunite and make season 10,” another added.