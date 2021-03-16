Liam Payne brings back 1D meme to celebrate Harry Styles’s Grammy win

Liam Payne couldn't be happier after his pal Harry Styles won his first ever Grammy Award on Sunday.



The Watermelon Sugar crooner was congratulated by his former One Direction mate who turned to his Instagram and expressed his joy for Styles after his first Grammy win for best pop solo performance.

Payne shared a meme on One Direction referencing their 2013 music video Best Song Ever, and wrote: “This did make me chuckle.”

"Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win. What a huge moment, proud to be your brother,” wrote Payne, 27.