Kate Middleton's sister Pippa welcomes second child with James Matthews

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton welcomed her second child with husband James Matthews.
Speaking to BAZAAR.com, a family source confirmed that the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth on March 15 at 4:22am [BST].
The insider further revealed that, "Their daughter, who weighed six pounds, seven ounces, has been named Grace Elizabeth Jane."
Reports of Pippa’s pregnancy had come afloat last year when a source told Page Six: “Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”
Later, Pippa and Kate’s mother Carole confirmed the news as well earlier this month: "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.”