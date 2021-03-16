close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 16, 2021

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa welcomes second child with James Matthews

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 16, 2021

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton welcomed her second child with husband James Matthews.

Speaking to BAZAAR.com, a family source confirmed that the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth on March 15 at 4:22am [BST].

The insider further revealed that, "Their daughter, who weighed six pounds, seven ounces, has been named Grace Elizabeth Jane."

Reports of Pippa’s pregnancy had come afloat last year when a source told Page Six: “Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

Later, Pippa and Kate’s mother Carole confirmed the news as well earlier this month: "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.” 

Latest News

More From Entertainment