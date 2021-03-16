Michelle Obama ‘not surprised’ that Meghan Markle struggled with racism in royal family

Former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama has reacted to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debacle.

In her interview with NBC’s TODAY, Obama said she wasn’t completely surprised by the racism allegations placed against members of the British royal family by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager said it was heartbreaking to hear Meghan describe how there were conversations full of concern in the Palace about the colour of her then-unborn son Archie’s skin.

Obama said: “As I said before, race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color, and so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated.”

“I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all,” she added.

In a separate interview given to Access Hollywood, Obama expressed hope of reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royals.

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness, and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” she said.