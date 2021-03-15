Queen Elizabeth to be replaced by new head of state in Barbados in November

Queen Elizabeth would no longer be the head of state in Barbados where the government intends to remove her.

The process of Queen Elizabeth's removal would be complete in November 21 when the nation marks the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.

The decision was taken last year when a government statement said, "The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind."

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Barbadians wanted a Barbadian head of state.



"This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving," he said in a speech.

Reacting to the announcement, Buckingham Palace said that it was a matter for the government and people of Barbados.

Quoting a palace source BBC reported that the idea "was not out of the blue" and "has been mooted and publicly talked about many times."