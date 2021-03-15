You can now add 'unlimited' members in Telegram group chat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Telegram has made it easier for its users to communicate, as it has introduced a feature that allows more than 200,000 users in a group chat.
However, if the users in a group chat move past 200,000, it changes into "Broadcast Group", but the feature comes with a restriction.
"Groups with close to 200k members can be converted to a Broadcast Group that allows unlimited members," Telegram said in a tweet.
"Only admins can post in Broadcast Groups, but everyone can read along and participate in group Voice Chats," Telegram added.