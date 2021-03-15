You can now add 'unlimited' members in Telegram group chat

A still taken from a video. — Twiter/telegram

Telegram has made it easier for its users to communicate, as it has introduced a feature that allows more than 200,000 users in a group chat.

However, if the users in a group chat move past 200,000, it changes into "Broadcast Group", but the feature comes with a restriction.

"Groups with close to 200k members can be converted to a Broadcast Group that allows unlimited members," Telegram said in a tweet.

"Only admins can post in Broadcast Groups, but everyone can read along and participate in group Voice Chats," Telegram added.