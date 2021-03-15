ARMYs flex their social media control after BTS Grammy snub

ARMYs recently had a field day with the Grammy live view count and took to the social media landscape to flex their power and showcase the decline of those who use the boys for clout.

In a number of tweets it was revealed that the pre-show stream went from 1.2 million to an embarrassing 400K rapidly.

Not only that, many pointed out how Jungkoook’s V Live viewership was higher than the Grammys combined, at 21+ million.

Others couldn't help but marvel at the predicament the Recording Academy is in currently and wrote, "LMAO HONESTLY LOOK, THEY LOST ABOUT HALF OF THEIR [expletive] VIEWERS HAHAH #GRAMMYs #Scammys2021 That's what you get for using bts as clout trick [expletive] white [expletive] crusty dusty looking [expletive]"






