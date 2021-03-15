Sheikh Rasheed representing Pakistan at Doha expo on homeland security, civil defence

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is in Doha, Qatar for two days representing Pakistan at an international expo on homeland security and civil defence in the Middle East.

Milipol Qatar takes place every two years. Rasheed will be giving a speech at the international expo as well.

The expo start in Doha today.



The interior minister gave an update about his trip on Twitter.

Rasheed will meet Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani on his trip and hold delegation level talks to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields.

He will hand over a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Emir of Qatar.

International thought leaders and officials will participate in the seminar to lay out pathways to a safer world.

Talks to promote trade relations between Pakistan and Qatar are also on the agenda and so is a discussion on an increase in export of Pakistan manpower to Qatar.