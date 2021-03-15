Kanye West rewarded for insulting his Grammy award last year

Kanye West - who insulted his Grammy award last year - has won another one this year, bringing his total to 22.

Last year, the 43-year-old rapper left music lovers in shock as he flushed his Grammy award into his toilet bowl and filmed himself urinating all over it as protest.

The father of-four also posted the clip on social media and faced massive backlash over his unexpected act of peeing on his Grammy after placing it in a toilet.

The reality star has won another Grammy this year to add to his total. It's one of the most prestigious awards in the showbiz industry.

Kanye's album 'Jesus Is King' has won Best Contemporary Christian Album, with the winner announced ahead of the ceremony being held in Los Angeles tonight and kicking off at midnight in the UK.

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and others have picked up their Grammy Awards, as music's biggest night finally kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday.