Taylor Swift shows how to be a supportive ex-girlfriend as Harry Styles wins Grammy

It looks like exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have no bad blood left between them, as was evident at the Grammy Awards held on Sunday.



After the Watermelon Sugar hit maker beat his ex-girlfriend in the Best Pop Solo Performance, the Willow singer was over the moon as she cheered him on.

Videos of the singer cheering on the former One Direction member have now started circulating on social media with fans lauding the Folklore crooner for being a supportive ex.

For the unversed, Swift and Styles had started dating in late 2012 and had parted ways early in 2013. The two are now in separate relationships with the British heartthrob dating actor and director Olivia Wilde and the queen on pop going strong with her beau, actor Joe Alwyn.