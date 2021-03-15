Trevor Noah makes fun of British Royal Family and Harry Styles as he hosts Grammys 2021

Trevor Noah, who took the stage to host the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in person on Sunday, made fun of the British Royal Family, the Americans who stormed the Capitol earlier this year and Harry Styles.



The 37-year-old funnyman entertained the audience at the music's biggest night in Los Angeles, trolling the British royal family seconds into his opening monologue, just one week after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.



"The white stuff going up people's noses is cotton swabs," Noah cracked.



“This year’s show is going to look a little different. It’s going to be even more exciting because our nominees will be sitting at those tables for their awards, so right now there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace.

The organisers of the show have allowed the Emmy winner to host the Grammy Awards Show ceremony in person, not virtually, though with a selected audience.



The ceremony then opened with British singer Harry Styles performing "Watermelon Sugar" and following him was 19-year-old chart topper Billie Eilish who performed her hit, "Everything I Wanted."



Taking a jibe at former One Direction star, He said: "Tonight, we’ll celebrate music and hopefully forget all of our problems unless one of our problems is getting obsessed with Harry Styles, because that’s only going to get worse."



He joked that this year’s event was about celebrating the last ten years of music that got people through the pandemic and “tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol”.



Trevor Noah highlighted upcoming performances from the likes of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert. “Tonight, we’re hoping this is all about what 2021 can be, full of joy, new beginnings and coming together, never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come. Let’s do this people.”