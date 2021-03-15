Winners of 2021 Grammy Awards

Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Arina Grande, Kanye West have picked up their Grammy awards as the world's biggest music event kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday.



Megan Thee Stallion won best new artist while Fiona Apple, Nas, The Strokes and Beck picked up early wins in the pre-show ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion won best new artist, the first female rapper to claim that honor since Lauryn Hill in 1999.



Beyoncé took Grammy award for best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," sharing the win with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and picking up an honor for best rap performance on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

Tiffany Haddish's Black Mitzvah won in the comedy album category. Nas' King's Disease claimed best rap album, The Strokes' The New Abnormal won in the rock album category and Fiona Apple nabbed a win in the alternative album category for Fetch the Bolt Cutters and for rock performance for "Shameika."

Beck's Hyperspace won for best engineered album, non-classical, while Andrew Watt won in the producer of the year category, non-classical. And Kanye West's Jesus Is King claimed an honor in the contemporary Christian music album category.

In the film categories, Joker won best score soundtrack for visual media, JoJo Rabbit won best compilation soundtrack for visual media and Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die" won for the forthcoming James Bond movie of the same name.

Beyoncé led all nominees with a total of nine noms at this year's Grammy Awards, extending her record as the most nominated female artist in Grammy history with 79 nods over the course of her career.

Among those set to perform during the 63rd Grammys are Billie Eilish, Howard, Lipa, Ricch, Taylor Swift, Stallion, BTS, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Haim, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris and Post Malone.

