‘Eyvallah’: Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman reaches one million followers on Instagram

Turkish star Celal AL aka Abdur Rehman has thanked his fans after he hit one million followers on Instagram on Sunday.



Celal turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared his adorable photo with caption in Urdu, Turkish and English.

He wrote, “Dear Friends, Thanks to your support, we reached 1 million followers. I would like to thank all my brothers and sisters who followed. Thank you, Be there” with a smiling face emoji.

Celal also dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.



The actor rose to fame with his stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.