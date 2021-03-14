Justin Bieber belts emotional medleys at 2021 Kids' Choice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned singer and songwriter Justin Bieber leaves fans speechless with his medley performances of Hold On and Anyone at the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards.
The songs in question are a part of Bieber’s album Intentions and were all presented by his ladylove Hailey Baldwin.
During the show the singer even bagged a couple of awards in the favorite male artist and favorite music collaboration categories.