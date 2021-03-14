close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 14, 2021

Justin Bieber belts emotional medleys at 2021 Kids' Choice

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 14, 2021
Justin Bieber belts emotional medleys at 2021 Kids' Choice

Renowned singer and songwriter Justin Bieber leaves fans speechless with his medley performances of  Hold On and Anyone  at the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards.

The songs in question are a part of Bieber’s album Intentions and were all presented by his ladylove Hailey Baldwin.

During the show the singer even bagged a couple of awards in the favorite male artist and favorite music collaboration categories.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment