Sharmila Farooqi supports University of Lahore students

PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi (L) and a screengrab from the UoL video (R). Photo: file

PPP lawmaker Sharmila Farooqi on Sunday threw her weight behind the University of Lahore (UoL) students who were recently expelled by the varsity over a proposal video that went viral on social media.



In the video, a female student can be seen going down on one knee and proposing to another student, who hugs her in response.



The video stirred a storm on social media, generating praise and admiration from the Pakistani Twitterati.



Sharmila Farooqi threw her weight behind the students by praising the act.

"Powerful! Expressive! Full of hope & love! More power to the youth!" tweeted Sharmila.



UoL's expulsion letter

The varsity had issued a letter on Friday in which it said the disciplinary committee had decided to expel the students.

"A meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30am in the Office of the Rector," reads the notification.

It had said that the two students "were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules", adding that they were summoned before the committee but had "failed to appear".

The order further stated that in pursuance of Section 9 of the General Discipline and Code of Conduct on the Campus, the committee had decided to expel the two students for violating the varsity's rules and regulations and "serious infraction of the code of conduct".

"Furthermore, as per Section 16 [...] they are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses."