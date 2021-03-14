Watch: When the Indian crowd started fires, threw bottles during a 1996 World Cup clash

A few benches in the stadium were set on fire by rowdy supporters. Photo: Twitter screengrab

It has been 25 years (and a day) since the first semi-final clash between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned just as the blue shirts were on the brink of defeat as the Calcutta crowd got too hostile.



Sri Lanka had almost won the game as the India was reeling at 120/8 in its quest to chase Sri Lanka's 252-run target. However, as the crowd sensed the home side was crumbling towards a defeat and would be sent out of the tournament, it started getting hostile.



The match referee Clive Lloyd had no option but to rule that Sri Lanka was awarded the game. The decision caused even more boos and hooliganism from the Indian crowd at Calcutta.

A few benches in the stadium were also lit on fire by the protesters.

"The police are circling the ground. There are 110,000 people in the crowd and uh, that makes it a bit scary," commentator Tony Greig can be heard saying in the video.

"This is a very disappointing performance by the folk here in Calcutta. The Bengalis love their cricket but they have to learn to lose as well," says Grieg.

Sri Lanka managed to win the 1996 World Cup by beating Australia in the final by 7 wickets and 22 balls to spare.