Justin Bieber's wife shows support for husband's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez

American singer and actress Selena Gomez and her former boyfriend's wife Hailey Bieber have repeatedly demonstrated through their decorum that there is no bad blood between the two celebs. Recently, the singer was again backed up by Hailey Bieber.

Despite being married to Justin Bieber, the 24-year-old model did not flinch back from voicing support for her husband’s ex-girlfriend.



Hailey supported the "Look At Her Now" singer's new cover of Vogue that was shared on Instagram. The model liked Vogue’s new post on the photo and video-sharing app that displayed Selena’s April cover.





Hailey Bieber came into Justin’s relationship in 2018 right after his split from the 28-year-old singer. This triggered the rumours of rivalry between the two women. In September 2019, Justin tied the knot with his flame. And, Selena’s "Lose You to Love Me” coincided with her former flame's marriage. However, the singer rejected all the speculations with regard to any tension.

The same month, the gesture was reciprocated by Hailey who liked an Instagram post and backed Selena Gomez's new album Rare.



