Lauren Daigle dishes on ‘Look Up Child’ success: ‘It’s to bring it all together’

Grammy award winning singer Lauren Daigle recently touched upon the thorn in her side that halted her 2018 album success.

The singer touched upon her Look Up Child success and how it got cut short due to Covid-19 with People magazine.

She was quoted saying, "It was like whiplash. We were moving so fast, and things were happening at such a rapid pace, and then all of a sudden we were standing completely still. It was like, 'What just happened?'"

"I remember in the moment feeling like, 'Okay, it's just a couple of weeks’. We had just finished our Australia leg, and I was like, 'We're so exhausted. We'll take this as a break, and then we'll be back on the road in a couple of weeks.' To see how long a couple of weeks turned into definitely was rattling."