The Weeknd to never submit his music to the Grammys after recent snub

'I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,' said The Weeknd

This year's Grammy Awards ruffled the feathers of quite a few artists as they accused the Recording Academy of snubbing people of colour in the music industry.

Following his earlier lash out at the Recording Academy, The Weeknd has issued another statement ahead of the show on Sunday.

In his statement given to the New York Times, he explained: "Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys."

Addressing the Blinding Light singer’s concerns, Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s interim chief executive said: "We're all disappointed when anyone is upset. But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees."