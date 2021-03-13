Meghan Markle’s ties with Queen Elizabeth are 'worse' than she indicated

Meghan Markle may have treaded cautiously when speaking about Queen Elizabeth recently but experts believe things may not be as cordial behind the scenes.



According to body language expert Patti Wood, the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the monarch may have been more complicated than she indicated in her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Wood says, according to Marie Claire: “At the very beginning of the interview Oprah introduces the queen, and Meghan actually showed complex, negative vocal and gesture clusters about her.”

“She kind of growled. And when she says that [the queen] was one of the first people I met, she looks down and she grimaces. She does a tongue thrust. It’s a beautiful example of how the non-verbals revealed how she really felt and the stories that contradicted it,” she added.

In her chat with Oprah, Meghan said that the Queen was “wonderful” as she spoke about their first royal engagement together in 2018: “We had one of our first joint engagements together. We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift… We were in the car going between engagements, and she has a blanket that sits across her knees for warmth.”

She added: “And it was chilly, and she was like, ‘Meghan, come on’ and put it over my knees as well.”

“It made me think of my grand-mother, where she’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming,” said Meghan.