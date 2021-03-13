Harry Styles, BTS and Noah Cyrus nominated for their first Grammy this year

Renowned musician Harry Styles, emerging Korean talented young artists BTS and country singer Noah Cyrus are nominated for their first Grammy this year.

It may come as a shock to some of the music lovers considering Harry Styles massive fame, but is nominated for the first time this year!

The singer earned the nomination for best pop solo performance for 'Watermelon Sugar', best pop vocal album for 'Fine Line' and best music video for 'Adore You'. He's also .

On the other hands, the extremely popular K-POP group , known as BTS, also scored their first major Grammy nomination in the best pop duo/group performance category for 'Dynamite'.

In 2019, they made Grammys history as the first Korean group to present at the awards show, and made their mark again in 2020 when they became the first Korean act to perform on the Grammy stage.

Noah Cyrus also joined her Grammy-winning dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Grammy-nominated sister, Miley Cyrus, after being nominated for her first Grammy this year. The country singer is , competing for best new artist as well as best country song for "More Hearts Than Mine" and best .

Famous TV presenter Trevor Noah would be hosting Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in person, not virtually, with a selected audience.



Grammy 2021 has much for fans as the music giants like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and emerging Korean talented young musicians - BTS are ready to set the awards show stage on fire with their stunning performances.