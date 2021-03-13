Gwen Stefani drops her first new music of 2021 'Slow Clap'

Gwen Stefani has returned with her new music as she released her first new track of 2021 in the form of sun-kissed single 'Slow Clap'.

The new song, which follows last year's 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself', will reportedly feature on her upcoming fifth solo album.

“Been the champion, rang the bell/ Rocked the bottom, been through hell,” the singer sings on the reggae-tinged single. “Climbed the mountain, now I’m well/ I just feel like coming back for the belt.”



The singer shared the details about her new music with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying: 'I just had a meeting with Interscope and when you have this hustle meeting with your label you kind of feel like the underdog. '



She added that 'the title came from one of her fellow songwriters – Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli – and was inspired by “those movies from the ‘80s where you get clapped back to life, like ‘You’re not the underdog! You’re an awesome person!

Stefani last released an album of original material in 2016 with ‘This Is What It Feels Like’. In 2017, she also shared a record of festive covers called ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’.