Fri Mar 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 12, 2021

Demi Lovato dishes on her marijuana, alcohol use after nearly fatal overdose

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 12, 2021
Demi Lovato dishes on her marijuana, alcohol use after nearly fatal overdose

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato sheds light on her move to never restrict marijuana and alcohol use following nearly fatal overdose.

The singer got candid with Glamour and claimed, “I called [my recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die.”

“I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life too. But they were like, ‘She deserves this opportunity to make that choice for herself.’ So I did.”

“A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody. What I’m encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves. Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life.”

