BTS bag major IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart win against BLACKPINK

BTS recently won its spot at IFPI’s Global Album Sales chat, even beating out BLACKPINK for top 2.

IFPI, or the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry is a global ranking organization that assesses musical performances via physical album sales as well as digital downloads.



The album that made it possible for the group to land such a monumental win, was BTS’s Map of the Soul: 7 and the news was announced over on Twitter.

Check it out below:



