close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 12, 2021

BTS bag major IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart win against BLACKPINK

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 12, 2021
BTS bag major IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart win against BLACKPINK

BTS recently won its spot at IFPI’s Global Album Sales chat, even beating out BLACKPINK for top 2.

IFPI, or the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry is a global ranking organization that assesses musical performances via physical album sales as well as digital downloads.

The album that made it possible for the group to land such a monumental win, was BTS’s Map of the Soul: 7 and the news was announced over on Twitter.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment