Lady Gaga comes out in support of Japan's massive earthquake

Hollywood’s leading singer and songwriter Lady Gaga recently sat down for a candid conversation on the 10th anniversary of Japan’s biggest tsunami and earthquake.

The singer addressed the natural calamity over on Twitter via a video and claimed, “Through the years, seeing and hearing about the vast recovery of your beautiful cities, I have so much respect to the people of Japan for your strength, kindness and love for each other.”

Even though “it gives hope to the people now that are fighting through the Covid-19 pandemic all around the world. It seems like yesterday that I was watching the shocking footage of the devastating earthquake and tsunami on the news and thinking, what can I do to help.”

“I can also imagine there are still many people fighting through the pain, emotionally and mentally. So let’s all continue to support each other, be kind to each other and love each other."