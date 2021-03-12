Justin Bieber details his ‘sustainable’ take on ‘boundary reformation’: ‘I just can’t’

Singer songwriter Justin Bieber recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his new take to maintaining boundaries.

The star touched upon his new tactic during an interview with Billboard and was even quoted saying, "I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything. “

“That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can't do everything. I want to sometimes, but it's just not sustainable."