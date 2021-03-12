Kate Middleton had to convince Prince William for baby no.4: report

The thought of having four kids made him Prince William feel overwhelmed, says insider

Kate Middleton had to convince Prince William a lot over welcoming their fourth child soon.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are now gearing up for the arrival of their fourth bundle of joy.

As revealed by an insider to Us Weekly, the couple might think about giving their three kids another sibling soon.

A separate insider told the outlet, “Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan. She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April.”

“She feels ready to start trying again,” the tipster revealed about Kate and William's pregnancy plans. She’s even been preparing her body with a “nutrient-rich” diet, they further shared.

“It took a while for Kate to convince William, though. He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed,” continued the insider. “But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”