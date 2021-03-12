‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan delights fans as he displays pure love for daughter Alara

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan delighted his millions of fans as he displayed his pure love for daughter Alara.



Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo on his Story wherein he is seen cuddling two years old Alara in his arms and captioned the picture ‘Pure love’ followed by heart emoji.

Fans can’t stop gushing over him as he showed his pure love for children.

Earlier, Engin also shared his adorable throwback selfie and the dazzling picture has won the hearts the fans on social media.

Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated second birthday of their daughter Alara on August 16, 2020.









