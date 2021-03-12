close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
Web Desk
March 12, 2021

Matthew McConaughey considering to run for Texas governor

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 12, 2021

The Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has revealed  he is 'seriously considering' a run for Texas governor.

The Hollywood star  opened up about his 'true consideration' to run for governor in a recent episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s The Balanced Voice podcast  on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner  said: "I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?

Matthew, who first gained notice for his supporting performance in the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused,  has won  Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance   in Dallas Buyers Club.

McConaughey’s political affiliation is unknown, and many online are speculating whether he would run as a Republican or Democrat. 

