Thu Mar 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 11, 2021

Jennifer Garner 'scared' of father's approval after getting ears pierced

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 11, 2021

Jennifer Garner as successful as she is still seeks her parents’ approval when it comes to certain decisions.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress revealed that she asked her father before getting her ears pierced.

"I can't show them off because it's all I see. I'm so thrilled by them, I can't believe it never occurred to me to do this. I love them. But yes, at the age of 48, I finally got my ears pierced," she said.

"But I do, it's really nice to have something sparkly.

"I was afraid that my dad would still not like it and he was kind of like 'Jennifer, I love anything you do,' so I was like 'Okay,'. "

