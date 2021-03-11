Sharon Osbourne breaks down while speaking in favour of Piers Morgan

Sharon Osbourne defended Piers Morgan against backlash for attack on Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne broke down in tears while defending old friend Piers Morgan on her show, The Talk.



Defending Morgan against the backlash he has been receiving for his scathing attack on Meghan Markle, Osbourne said he is not racist.

While defending the British journalist, Osbourne said, "Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No. Because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion...I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend."



She continued, "I'm not racist...I don't care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That's what I judge you on."

Co-host confronted Osbourne saying, "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"

Osbourne welled up saying, "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" she continued. "What does it gotta do with me?"

"I will ask you again Sheryl, I've been asking you during the break and I'm asking you again, and don't try and cry cos if anyone should be crying it should be me," Osbourne said.

"Educate me!" she added with tears in her eyes. "Tell me when you have heard him say racist things."

To this, Underwood replied, "It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it."