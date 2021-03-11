William and Kate feel Meghan and Harry should have kept fallout private

William and Kate feel that Meghan and Harry could have made these conversations in private

Prince William and Kate Middleton have responded to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.



According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in 'total shock' over the startling allegations made by the Sussexes.

“William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” a source told Us Weekly.

“What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent," the insider added.

Moreover, Kate and William feel “feel horrible” for the former royals, according to the source, and “still wish” that Harry and Meghan “had not tried to take down the royal family” on TV.

“William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private,” the source said.