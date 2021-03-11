BTS become first ever Korean band to make IFPI’s Annual Global Digital Single chart

Global singing sensations from BTS have made their way into Billboard, IFPI’s Top 10 Global Digital Singles and ARMY’s cannot contain their excitement over the news.

This is BTS’s first ever nomination and in making it into the big leagues, they beat out other artists by amassing 1.28 billion streams.

No sooner did the news break did ARMYs start flocking to Billboard’s Twitter and start gushing over their biases with 20.1K retweets and counting.

Check out fan reactions below:



