Meghan Markle’s friend claims there is proof of royals ignoring her struggles

Meghan Markle's longtime friend has come forth to speak for her has after the former actor made startling revelations about her struggles in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Fellow actor Janina Gavankar made an appearance on This Morning where she claimed that the British royal family was well-aware about the Duchess of Sussex’s struggles in the royal fold.

“Though their ‘recollections may vary,’ ours don’t because we lived through it with them,” she said.

“And there are many emails and texts to support that,” she said.

A statement was issued earlier by the Buckingham Palace following the Sussex interview on behalf of Queen Elizabeth: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry.”



“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members,” they added.